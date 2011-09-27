* Putin expected to name new finance minister

* Hopes to shore up unity over succession plan

* Economists fret over reforms, loose spending

By Timothy Heritage and Douglas Busvine

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin hoped on Tuesday to put his plans for a smooth return to the presidency back on track by quickly appointing a new finance minister and showing he is addressing fears of political paralysis.

Putin sacrificed his trusted finance minister, Alexei Kudrin, on Monday after President Dmitry Medvedev demanded his dismissal for rebelling against a plan for Medvedev and Putin to swap places next year.

The world's largest country now has a president who is little more than a lame duck, no finance minister and a premier facing parliamentary and presidential elections in the next six months. Few doubt Putin will be elected president in March, returning to a post he held for eight years until 2008.

Economists fear a policy drift until after the presidential election and say Kudrin's removal reduces the prospect of major economic reforms next year. Some believe the government could also loosen its control on spending as the elections approach.

"Even if Kudrin had to compromise on higher spending at times, his strong preference was for the continuing accumulation of oil wealth in state savings," said Natalya Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank in Moscow.

"His resignation ahead of the elections is definitely bad news for Russian budget stability."

Putin, 58, had sought to end political instability that was unsettling investors by announcing his plan on Saturday.

Under the plan, Medvedev would be prime minister and run as the main candidate for the ruling United Russia party in the Dec. 4 parliamentary election, boosting its chances of maintaining a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

WANTED: NEW FINANCE MINISTER

But the immediate consequence was a spat between Medvedev and Kudrin after the finance minister said he would not serve under the new premier because of differences over policy -- particularly Medvedev's decision to increase military spending.

The removal of Kudrin, who has long eyed the prime minister's job himself, was intended by Putin to shore up unity around the succession plan and prevent other dissenters coming out into the open, but it also heightened uncertainty about the economy.

Putin, whose job-swap has bypassed a constitutional two-term limit on the presidency, was expected at a government meeting later on Tuesday to name an interim figure to head the Finance Ministry until his expected return to being head of state.

No heavyweight policy-maker has emerged as a contender for the role, with a ministry insider most likely to step into Kudrin's shoes, officials and analysts said.

Analysts at VTB Capital suggested that Anton Siluanov, a 48-year-old career Finance Ministry bureaucrat, would be named to a role whose first task would be to present Kudrin's three-year budget to parliament.

Other candidates could be Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov, Deputy Finance Minister Alexander Novak, Health Minister Tatyana Golikova, banker Mikhail Zadornov or First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, economists said.

The fiscal plan, which despite Kudrin's restraining influence, still foresees annual spending increases of more than 20 percent, could yet be amended to attract votes in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

That in turn could further increase the vulnerability of the public finances to a decline in oil prices, as the budget next year would only balance with crude oil at $116 per barrel, about 10 percent above today's price.

Energy revenues make up half of Russia's budget.

Kudrin, who was supervising the removal of boxes stuffed with books and papers from his office at the Finance Ministry a few minutes' walk from Red Square, declined comment to reporters on why he resigned or on his future plans.

CHANGES BEHIND THE SCENES

Putin wants now to prevent further changes that could fuel instability at a time when Russia's economy is suffering because of global market turmoil. Stocks and the rouble rebounded on Tuesday but have sunk in recent weeks.

Mikhail Prokhorov, a rich businessman who quit as head of a small party this month after a feud with the Kremlin, said Putin also faced battles over policy and a realignment of political and business forces behind the scenes.

"It's clear that the reason for Mr. Kudrin's resignation was not a personal conflict with the president but a conflict of conceits, ideas about the country's future," he wrote in a blog.

"I think we are on the verge of very important, perhaps tectonic, shifts in the consciousness of the elites, including the power elites."

Medvedev and Putin have ruled the world's biggest energy producer in a power 'tandem' since Putin gave up the presidency after serving the maximum two consecutive terms since 2000.

Putin has continued to pull the strings under the deal and could serve until 2024 if he wins another two successive terms, which now run for six years each.

Opinion polls show both leaders are much more popular than any other Russian politician, even though their ratings have fallen. Putin is all but certain to be elected in March, despite signs that many Russians show signs of impatience with the lack of progress on democracy. (Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)