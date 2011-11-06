MOSCOW Nov 6 Financial aid to rescue Europe's
debt-stricken countries is set to dominate talks between
Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund,
and Russia's president, government and monetary officials during
her visit to Moscow.
Lagarde, scheduled to arrive on Sunday evening for her first
visit to Russia since becoming the managing director of the IMF,
will spend two days convincing Moscow to chip in some of its
petro dollars to boost bailout funds for the euro zone.
From Moscow, Lagarde is to travel to China and Japan.
In a typically terse statement, the Kremlin said that
President Dmitry Medvedev will talk with Lagarde about the
"current issues of today's global economy and its finances,
international efforts to stabilise them ... as well as further
steps to stabilise the global financial system."
Moscow has said it is willing to talk bilaterally with
affected countries, but it has been very careful in pledging
cash to the eurozone as a whole.
Finance Ministry officials have said repeatedly that Russia
needs clarity and full briefing on Europe's rescue plan,
including who would carry financial responsibility for the aid.
Russia's government has pledged so far only up to $10
billion and only to be used through an IMF mechanism.
It is a fraction of the 1 trillion euros that Europe's
leaders aim to have available through the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF).
The $10 billion is also a fraction of Russia's gold and
foreign exchange reserves, which now stand at more than half a
trillion dollars and are the world's third-largest.
It is also old money - Russia said in early 2009 it was
ready to invest $10 billion in bonds that the IMF was
considering issuing. Those bonds were to be potentially tailored
to the so-called BRIC countries, which aside from Russia include
Brazil, India and China.
At the time, the bonds were planned to be issued in an IMF
quasicurrency called special drawing rights, or SDR, created in
1969 as a way to support its member countries.
SDRs are allocated according to members' IMF quotas, which
are broadly based on a country's relative size in the world
economy and which determines its voting power.
Late last week, sources told Reuters that the Group of 20
most industrialised global economies is considering boosting
global liquidity through a special allocation of SDRs
.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing
by Erica Billingham)