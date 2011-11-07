MOSCOW Nov 7 Major emerging economies are ready to provide financial help to the euro zone via the International Monetary Fund but in return want earlier commitments to reform the IMF to be implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

The so-called BRICS nations "are ready to take part in joint efforts, including the provision of credits, under those rules and channels that exist in the International Monetary Fund," Lavrov told a news briefing in Moscow.

Lavrov's comment reinforced the joint position towards managing the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis taken by the BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- at last week's Group of 20 summit in Cannes, France.

His comments reinforced the aversion of Russia, holder of the world's third-largest foreign exchange reserves, to directly supporting the euro zone's common bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was due on Monday to meet President Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow for talks expected to focus on how cash-rich emerging economies can support Europe's struggle to contain its sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)