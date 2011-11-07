MOSCOW Nov 7 The head of the International Monetary Fund urged the euro zone on Monday to redouble efforts to overcome its sovereign debt crisis and said the global economy faced increasing risks of a slowdown.

"The economy in general is in a dangerous and uncertain phase -- there is clearly a darkening outlook and adverse risks," Christine Lagarde said in a speech to students during her first visit to Moscow since taking charge at the IMF.

She called on the partners in the euro zone to step up their efforts to overcome the currency union's debt issues and restore confidence.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Steve Gutterman)