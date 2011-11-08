MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia is willing to increase its financial backing for the International Monetary Fund as part of international efforts to help Europe cope with its sovereign debt crisis, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

"I know the IMF is the vehicle preferred by countries such as Russia," Lagarde told a news conference after two days of talks in Moscow.

Russia has voiced scepticism towards supporting the euro zone's dedicated bailout fund directly.

Lagarde also said that an IMF mission would shortly visit Italy, where borrowing costs have hit euro-era highs, to conduct detailed analysis.

Greece "must provide political clarity", Lagarde added, referring to efforts to form a government of national unity. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Douglas Busvine)