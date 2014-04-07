(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's consumer protection
agency said on Monday it had suspended imports from six
Ukrainian dairy producers, the latest sign of worsening trade
relations between the two countries since Russia annexed Crimea.
The ban follows similar moves from Ukraine, which last week
temporarily suspended seven Russian food companies from selling
products on Ukrainian territory, part of worsening economic
relations since Ukraine's new leaders signalled they would press
for closer ties with the West.
Russia's Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement it had found
that the dairy products violated regulations after conducting
laboratory tests. "To ensure consumer rights Rospotrebnadzor has
suspended imports into the Russian Federation of (six) Ukrainian
dairy producers," the agency said.
Cheese accounts for 0.5 percent of Ukraine's total exports
and is Ukraine's 10th largest export to Russia, according to
Nomura analysts.
Trade relations between Ukraine and Russia have been rocky
for the past few years.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)