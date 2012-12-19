MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin
hopes to conclude deals on the sale of fighter jets and aircraft
engines to India next week which could be worth more than $7.5
billion, defence industry sources said on Wednesday.
Putin, who visits India on Monday, has his sights set on
selling 42 Sukhoi SU-30MKI fighters and on the long-term supply
of 970 warplane engines, one of the sources said.
The source did not put a value on the deals because, he
said, the size of the orders had not yet been agreed.
"There is no total figure for the volume of engine
contracts. It depends on what they (India) order," he said.
But another industry insider said the contracts could bring
in at least $7.5 billion for Russia, one of the world's largest
arms exporters.
"The deals are expected to be announced during Putin's trip
to India," said Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Russian defence
think-tank CAST. "The price for everything together will be
between $7.5 billion and $8 billion."
The Russian Defence Ministry and the Kremlin declined
comment.
If concluded, the deals would boost a Russian industry whose
export market has shrunk since last year's Arab uprisings.
India, cautiously watching regional rival China's growing
military might, has been the top importer of Russian weapons.
The Russian arms industry, nurtured under Putin's first
presidency from 2000 to 2008, has sold weapons to post-Soviet
states and Cold War allies for decades on the strength of
Soviet-era technology.
But the industry has largely stagnated due to a lack of
funding since the collapse of the Soviet Union, leaving weapons
manufacturers dependent on outdated designs.