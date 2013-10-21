Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (India's state oil company ONGC is interested in exploring for oil and gas in the Arctic offshore with Russian partners, the leaders of the two countries said after holding talks in Moscow on Monday.
The two sides also said they would study the possibility of pumping Russian hydrocarbons by pipeline to India, while agreeing on the significance of supplying Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India.
A joint statement, issued after President Vladimir Putin hosted Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Kremlin, contained no energy breakthroughs. India has long sought to expand its upstream foothold in Russia, with limited success.
* Camber Energy enters into purchase agreement to expand its Permian Basin position
SEOUL, Feb 24 Goldman Sachs and other shareholders said on Friday they had sold 100 percent of South Korea's second-largest producer of industrial gases to Asian private equity firm MBK Partners.