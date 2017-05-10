MOSCOW May 10 Russia has steeply raised Urals
oil supplies to India, taking market share from OPEC countries
that are cutting production as part of a global pact to prop up
prices, traders said and shipping reports showed on Wednesday.
Historically, Russian crude oil exports to India did not
exceed 500,000 tonnes per year, but since the start of 2017
supplies have surpassed 1 million tonnes and are expected to
rise further, according to the traders and reports.
India's main crude suppliers, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, cut
exports to India this year due to production curbs under the
agreement between OPEC and other leading oil producers.
Iran, also a major supplier to India, is decreasing
shipments due to a row over a gas field between New Delhi and
Tehran.
