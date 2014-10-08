* Rosneft offers ONGC 10 pct stake in Vankor - sources
* Offers up to 49 pct stake in Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye-
sources
* Putin plans New Delhi visit in December
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Oct 8 Rosneft has offered
stakes in its two east Siberian oilfields to India's Oil and
Natural Gas Corp, two Indian sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said, as the sanctions-hit Russian
company looks beyond Western firms to develop its vast
resources.
The sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and
Europe to punish Moscow for its incursion into Ukraine, have cut
Rosneft's access to Western financing and technology.
Rosneft has offered an up to 49 percent stake in
Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye and 10 percent share in Vankor field to
the state-run ONGC, said the source familiar with the
discussions.
"They need money and want to hire partners. They want to
demonstrate to the U.S. and Europe that there are partners
available for them," said one of the sources.
ONGC would firm up its decision on participation in the two
projects before the planned visit of Russian President Vladimir
Putin to Delhi in December, this source said, adding the two
fields are in geologically challenging areas.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia's
finance, defence and energy sectors and has frozen the assets of
some 140 Russian and Ukrainian individuals and companies over
Moscow's role in Ukraine.
The sources declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
Rosneft declined to comment.
Rosneft's chief Igor Sechin, a close ally of Putin, has been
on the U.S. sanctions list since April. Rosneft itself was added
to the list in July.
Production at Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye will start in 2017. The
field is to supply Asian markets via the East Siberia-Pacific
Ocean pipeline and feed a yet-to-be-built petrochemical plant in
Russia's Far East.
In a major about-turn, given the Kremlin's long resistance
to allow its powerful neighbour access to such deposits, Putin
last month said he welcomed the idea of China joining the prized
Vankor field.
Vankor project is vital for Rosneft to meet its growing
commitments to supply Asian markets, above all China.
Rosneft is preparing to more than double oil exports to
China to over 1 million bpd, seeking to secure market share and
billions of dollars in pre-payments.
(Additional Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in MOSCOW, editing
by William Hardy)