TREASURIES-Prices gain on dovish Fed, Trump uncertainty

* Fed seen on hold for near-term * Trump uncertainty creates safety bid for bonds * Jobs data improves, productivity worsens By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve gave a more dovish-than-expected statement, and as uncertainty over policies from President Donald Trump increased safety buying of U.S. debt. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting since Trump