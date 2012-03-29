NEW DELHI, March 29 Moscow and New Delhi will
switch to trading in domestic currencies in three years, the
chairman of Russia's largest state development bank said on
Thursday.
"With China it took us three years to (evolve) from initial
conversations to trading in local currencies," VEB Chairman
Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the BRICS
summit of emerging world powerhouses - Brazil, Russia, India,
China and South Africa.
"I think we will meet similar terms with India," he said.
The announcement comes hours before the emerging economies,
which are trying to bolster their global influence to reflect
their growing economic clout, are expected to sign an agreement
to exchange loans in national currencies.
The agreement will be to use bill of credit as its key
instrument, Dmitriev said, a form in which "partners trust each
other".
Dmitriev said Russia was considering to switch to trading in
local currencies with other BRICS partners, which could take
some time because of certain technical conditions.
"Switching to national currencies has a lot of technical
conditions to be complied by each country," he said. "We will
also have to synchronize national banking legislations (to make
trade functional)."
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)