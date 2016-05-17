* Deal expected to be signed in Sochi this week
* Pertamina has been seeking partner for $12 billion project
(Adds background)
By Denis Dyomkin
MOSCOW, May 17 Russia's Rosneft and
Indonesia's Pertamina will sign a framework deal this week on an
oil refinery in Indonesia, a Kremlin aide said on Tuesday, in
what could be a first Russian foray into a region dominated by
OPEC producers from the Gulf.
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who announced the
news, did not elaborate.
The deal is expected to be signed in the Russian Black Sea
resort of Sochi on the sidelines of a conference there.
Pertamina has been looking for a development partner for the
$12 billion Tuban refinery project.
Apart from Rosneft, it has held talks on the project with
Saudi Arabian national oil giant Saudi Aramco, China's Sinopec
Corp , Kuwait Petroleum International and a
consortium involving Thailand's PTT Global Chemical
and Thai Oil, Pertamina refineries director Rachmad
Hardadi said last month.
Last year, Indonesia rejoined the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries as it sought to boost cooperation
with the oil cartel and possibly source more crude from Saudi
Arabia.
Russia has for years been muscling in on Asian markets where
Saudi Arabia was once the unchallenged dominant supplier. Riyadh
is retaliating in Moscow's backyard, Europe, with aggressive
price discounting.
Rosneft's head, Igor Sechin, has been a staunch proponent of
Russia's independent energy policy. He told Reuters last week
that internal differences were killing OPEC and its ability to
influence the markets had all but evaporated.
Last month, Rosneft said it had discussed Pertamina's
possible participation as a shareholder in its upstream projects
in Russia. Both companies have also considered Rosneft's
possible participation in downstream projects in Indonesia.
Sechin has said Rosneft is interested in creating a regional
energy hub in Indonesia, according to a company statement.
Indonesia's fuel output has been hit by a lack of investment
in its refining sector since the last refinery was completed in
1994. Pertamina currently has 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in
refining capacity, which it plans to raise to 2.3 million bpd
through upgrades and additional plants.
The new Tuban refinery, which will eventually be integrated
with the TPPI petrochemical refinery that Pertamina took over in
late 2015, will have a crude processing capacity of 300,000 bpd
and is targeted for completion in 2021.
Indonesia consumes more oil than it produces despite
rejoining OPEC. The country consumes 1.6 million bpd and
produces around 0.85 million bpd, according to a BP statistical
review.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; additional reporting by Dmitry
Zhdannikov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander
Winning and Adrian Croft)