MOSCOW, April 20 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that there are risks annual inflation may settle for a long time between 6 and 7 percent, which is not acceptable.
"For some this level of inflation may seem acceptable," Nabiullina said at the finance ministry's board meeting. "But in my opinion this is very unacceptable, because that is not the level of inflation needed for investment growth. Six-seven percent - this is not investment-level inflation."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.