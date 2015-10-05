MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia's finance ministry said on Monday that monthly inflation could accelerate to 0.6 to 0.7 percent in October but it expected lower annual inflation by year-end.

"(This) together with a favourable base effect will lead to lower inflation year-on-year, to 15.5 percent in October and around 12 percent by the end of the year," said Vladimir Kolychev, the ministry's director of long-term strategic planning.

Russia's monthly inflation quickened to 0.6 percent in September from 0.4 percent in the previous month.

