MOSCOW, July 5 Russian inflation accelerated in June, official data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing the case for the central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at a monetary policy meeting this month.

The bank cut the rate by 0.5 percentage points last month for the first time in almost a year, though it said this was not necessarily the start of an easing cycle.

Statistics service data showed the consumer price index rose to 7.5 percent year-on-year last month versus 7.3 percent in each of the three previous months.

The central bank has kept monetary policy tight during an economic slump in a bid to bring inflation down to 4 percent by the end of next year.

"Policy easing is likely to resume towards the end of the year once inflation falls back," Liza Ermolenko, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a note after the inflation data was released.

The increase in June inflation was driven mainly by food price rises, Ermolenko said. There were also relatively large price rises for transport, petrol and tobacco.

Economists also say volatility on global markets after Britain's vote to leave the European Union provides another reason for the Russian central bank to keep its key rate at 10.5 percent at the next meeting.

Last week a Reuters poll predicted the central bank would leave rates on hold on July 29 and forecast that inflation would be at 7.4 percent in June. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush and Gareth Jones)