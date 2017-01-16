MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia's annual inflation will stay between 5 and 5.2 percent in January, the economy ministry said on Monday.

Consumer prices are set to grow by 0.6-0.8 percent month-on-month in January, the ministry said in a weekly report.

Russia's inflation slowed to a post-Soviet low of 5.4 percent in 2016 and the central bank aims to reduce it to 4 percent this year. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)