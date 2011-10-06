MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian inflation will accelerate slightly in the coming months but will still end the year below the official target of 7 percent with some room to spare, Alexei Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the central bank, said on Thursday.

Ulyukayev, in a speech, forecast that weekly inflation would average 0.1 percent in October, accelerating to 0.2 percent in November and December, adding 2 percentage points to consumer prices over the last three months of the year.

Year-on-year inflation is currently 7.2 percent, while prices have risen by 4.7 percent between the end of 2010 and the end of September. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Lidia Kelly)