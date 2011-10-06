MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian inflation will accelerate
slightly in the coming months but will still end the year below
the official target of 7 percent with some room to spare, Alexei
Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the central bank, said on
Thursday.
Ulyukayev, in a speech, forecast that weekly inflation would
average 0.1 percent in October, accelerating to 0.2 percent in
November and December, adding 2 percentage points to consumer
prices over the last three months of the year.
Year-on-year inflation is currently 7.2 percent, while
prices have risen by 4.7 percent between the end of 2010 and the
end of September.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)