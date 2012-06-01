* Gov't opponents using networking sites to organise
protests
* Council chief warns Internet needs "reasonable regulation"
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, June 1 Russian President Vladimir
Putin's top security adviser said on Friday that foreign-based
websites were being used to foment anti-Kremlin protests, a sign
authorities are seeking means to hamper access to social media
sites used by activists.
Opposition leaders and ordinary Russians used Facebook
to organise a wave of winter rallies which attracted tens
of thousands of people onto Moscow's streets to protest alleged
fraud by Putin's ruling party in a Dec. 4 parliamentary
election.
Since Putin's return to the Kremlin for a six-year
presidential term on May 7, activists have relied on Twitter to
defy riot police and coordinate sit-ins in the capital's parks.
Echoing Putin's accusation that the United States was
backing his domestic opponents, his presidential Security
Council secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, said the Internet was
being used by unspecified external forces "interested in
aggravating the socio-political situation."
"Making use of internet freedom in our country, foreign
sites are spreading political speculation, calls to unauthorised
protests," Patrushev, a longtime Putin ally who headed Russia's
FSB security service during his 2000-2008 presidency, told the
Interfax news agency.
"The Russian blogosphere is also subject to outside
influence directed at creating and maintaining constant tensions
within society," he said.
Critics say the Kremlin's worry over the role of such sites
is apparent in a draft law the ruling party proposed last month
that would impose fines for internet users who spread the word
about rallies at which demonstrators then violate city rules.
Russia's vibrant blogosphere and new web-based media are
often the only alternative to tightly controlled media,
particularly in its far-flung provinces.
BLOGGERS' FEARS
Many bloggers fear hardliners in former KGB officer Putin's
government such as Patrushev, who has called for "reasonable
regulation" of the web, will push to restrict these freedoms.
After his inauguration, Putin kept Patrushev in his post as
secretary of the Security Council, which the president chairs.
While experts say Russia has not ruled out blocking access
to sites that pose a threat in a moment of crisis, they say the
FSB has few technical means and lacks a strategy for countering
the opposition's use of social media sites.
Patrushev's comments were mainly posturing, said Andrei
Soldatov, an author and expert on Russia's security forces.
"He wants a strategy on how to prevent the use of social
networks as a mobilising tool, but in fact (the security
services) have failed to do this," Soldatov said.
"Technically it seems that they don't know how to counter
social networks, and what to do about these mobilisation
campaigns, especially on Facebook."
Under Russian regulations, the intelligence services have
access to all data transmitted by domestic internet providers
via mandatory interception equipment on their premises, he said,
but virtually no control over sites based abroad.
Unlike in China, where the state has control over the
communication lines, Russia has thousands of channels and cannot
easily limit access to the web at the source.
Moscow has called for a globally binding U.N. treaty on
cyber security to crack down on Web crime.
Western countries have balked at the proposal but
highly-publicised attacks by hacker groups Anonymous and
LulzSec, including against U.S. and British government websites,
have highlighted the Internet's vulnerabilities.
(Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel)