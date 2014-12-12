Dec 11 Google Inc has plans to shut
down its engineering office in Russia amid a crackdown on
internet freedoms and a law regarding data-handling practices,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Journal said that the internet search engine company
might retain some employees to assist in sales, business
partnerships, user support, marketing and communications. (on.wsj.com/1utCoAs)
In July, Russia's parliament passed a law to force Internet
sites that store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so
inside the country, a move the Kremlin says is for data
protection but which critics see as an attack on social
networks.
The law was passed soon after new rules were established
requiring blogs attracting more than 3,000 daily visits to
register with a communications watchdog and a regulation
allowing websites to be shut without a court order.
Google could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)