* Social network CEO Durov says IPO postponed indefinitely
* Durov gets voting rights over Mail.Ru Group's stake in VK
* The two shareholders have influence over 52 percent of VK
* Mail.Ru seeking control over VK
(Releads with Durov comment, adds analyst comment, detail)
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, May 29 Russian social network VKontakte
says it won't risk going ahead with its planned initial public
offering fearing a repeat of the botched Facebook float
which left U.S. regulators red-faced and investors around the
world fuming.
Chief Executive Pavel Durov, who had secured the backing of
40 percent shareholder internet group Mail.Ru Group
over how to take the company forward, said on Tuesday it would
postpone the IPO indefinitely.
"The IPO of FB (Facebook) destroyed the faith of many
private investors in social networks," Durov said on the social
network site Twitter.
Facebook's $16 billion IPO earlier this month went from
being one of the most highly anticipated floats of all time to
the subject of a frenzied legal challenge from investors who
feel they were short-changed.
Durov said in January the group was eyeing an IPO in 2012 or
2013, although capital markets have been frozen for much of the
year amid market uncertainty fuelled by the euro zone crisis.
ALLIANCE
Durov's comments came as Mail.Ru said it would hand him the
voting rights to its 39.9 percent stake, creating a partnership
that will have effective majority control over the 100 million
user network.
Mail.Ru said in a statement it would co-operate with Durov
on "a range of issues facing Russian internet companies amid
increasing global competition".
Mail.Ru, which also owns a stake in Facebook, and Durov own
52 percent of VKontakte between them, according to Renaissance
Capital media and IT analyst David Ferguson.
"Mail.Ru has made no secret historically that it would like
to take control of VKontakte. This has not happened, as the
price expectations are a million miles apart," he said. "Now it
has effectively decided to align its interest with one other
shareholder."
Mail.Ru offered to increase its stake in VKontakte to over
50 percent last year in a deal that would have valued the
company at $3.75 billion, according to business daily Vedomosti,
but Durov and his co-founders did not want to give up control.
Spokespeople for Mail.Ru and VKontakte declined to comment
on the nature of the alliance nor on Mail.Ru's ambitions to take
over the company.
LOT OF CASH
Mail.Ru itself raised around $1 billion in an initial public
offering in London in November 2010 at $27.70 a share. The
shares are now trading at $34 a share, having gained 27 percent
this year partly due to anticipation of the Facebook float.
"Mail.Ru has a lot of cash - or it will when it completes
the sale of its international businesses - and if it does not
buy VKontakte it could pay dividends," Ferguson said.
Mail.Ru, co-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov,
was expected to sell a stake in Facebook worth $705 million in
the IPO.
(Additional reporting by Liza Dobkina; Editing by Maria
Kiselyova and Mike Nesbit)