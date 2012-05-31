* Lawmakers propose adding internet firms to 'strategic
assets' list
* Purchase of stakes by foreign investors would require govt
backing
* Initiative seen negative for investor sentiment towards
the stocks
(Changes source, adds analyst comment, share price, background)
MOSCOW, May 31 Russian internet firms Yandex
, Mail.Ru and Vkontakte may be included in a
list of the country's strategic assets, meaning they must obtain
official permission before selling stakes to foreign investors,
according to a draft law.
The initiative could dent the attractiveness of Russian web
stocks which have so far been darlings of investors in part due
to their perceived immunity to risks related to state control
and corruption.
Five deputies from the State Duma, the lower house of
parliament, have proposed expanding the list of strategic assets
to internet companies, including search and mailing sites, with
over 20 million monthly visitors over a six-month period, the
draft law, published on the Duma's website, showed.
"This means the purchase of more than a 10 percent stake in
such companies by a foreign investor would need state approval,
as well as the placement of the shares on an international stock
exchange," wrote Renaissance Capital analyst David Ferguson in a
research note.
"The regulations would also affect transactions made by
Russian investors completed through offshore vehicles. If
passed, the legislation would be slightly negative for Yandex
and Mail.Ru, in our view."
Mail.Ru, Yandex and Vkontakte declined to comment, saying
only they were currently studying the draft law.
Shares in Mail.Ru Group were off 1.04 percent in London by
1330 GMT, while Yandex's New-York listed stock opened 1.08
percent lower.
NEGATIVE IMPACT
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note it
expects the initiative "to add to negative sentiments" towards
the Russian market, "as another indication of growing government
influence in the economy".
"While from 2008 through May 2012 out of more than 140
transactions 94 percent have been approved by the regulator, we
believe that the changes might have a potentially negative
impact on the investment climate and internet companies'
corporate governance," said Anastasia Obukhova at VTB Capital.
Yandex, known as the 'Russian Google', raised $1.4 billion
in a blockbuster initial public offering on the U.S. Nasdaq
exchange in May 2011, following an oversubscribed 2010 share
sale by Mail.Ru Group in London.
Social network Vkontakte has just dropped plans to float
following the flop of Facebook's recent initial public
offering.
Renaissance's Ferguson said that while no specific deals
were expected in the short term, Yandex shareholders such as
private equity funds Baring Vostok and Tiger Global - which he
says have 19 percent and 17 percent stakes respectively - would
find any future exit more complicated as a result.
The Vedomosti newspaper also wrote on Thursday that Yandex
may already be considered a strategic asset because it uses
cryptography in its Yandex.Money service, a payments service
similar to PayPal.
State-controlled lender Sberbank already owns a
so-called golden share in Yandex.
