MOSCOW, Dec 14 The Internet must be
subject to "reasonable regulation", the head of Russia's
Security Council said in remarks published on Wednesday, a fresh
sign of Kremlin concern about the use of social networks to
promote anti-government protests.
Opposition groups and ordinary Russians used Facebook and
the Russian site VKontakte to organise protests last week over a
Dec. 4 parliamentary election they charged was rigged to benefit
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's ruling party.
Tens of thousands of people rallied on Saturday in the
biggest anti-government protests since Putin came to power 12
years ago, many chanting "Russia without Putin!"
Opponents plan further protests ahead of a March election
expected to return Putin, a former Soviet KGB officer and
Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief, to the presidency.
"Attempts to stop people from communicating are in principle
counterproductive and even amoral," Security Council secretary
Nikolai Patrushev, who headed the FSB during Putin's 2000-2008
presidency, told the daily Argumenty i Fakty.
"However, one must not ignore the use of the Internet by
criminals and terrorist groups. Reasonable regulation, of
course, must be conducted in Russia, as is done in the United
States, China, and many other countries," he said.
Chinese government controls on the Internet are far stricter
than those in the United States, and Patrushev gave no details
in the newspaper interview, but his remarks suggest Russian
authorities are considering ways of reining in the Internet.
Putin has publicly said that the state's ability and right
to control Internet use is limited, and suggested his government
would not try to do so. Analysts say hardliners close to Putin
would like to impose controls similar to China's.
Vkontakte, Russia's top social networking site, said last
week that it had rejected a request by the FSB to block
opposition groups from using it to organise street protests.
A spokesman for VKontakte, used by tens of thousands of
people to coordinate support for the Dec. 10 protests, said the
company was not pressured or threatened.
Ahead of the parliamentary vote, however, the websites of
the independent election monitoring group Golos and at least two
media outlets that had aired reports of alleged campaign
violations were blocked by denial-of-service attacks.
The head of Golos, a Western-funded group that has a site
with a map showing reported cases of electoral violations, said
she suspected the FSB was behind the attacks.
Russian officials have expressed concern about the powerful
role of online communication in the unrest that has brought down
governments in the Arab world in the past year.
A senior FSB officer said in April that uncontrolled use of
Gmail, Hotmail and Skype were "a major threat to national
security".
