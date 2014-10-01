MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the Kremlin was not considering limiting Internet access to Russian users, seeking to defuse speculation over possible restrictions amid spiralling tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin also told a meeting of the Security Council that Russia must protect state Internet domains from a growing number of cyber attacks.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Alessandra Prentice)