MOSCOW, July 3 Russia's parliament gave its
final approval on Friday to a law that would require Internet
search engines to remove users' personal information from their
results.
The bill, passed by the State Duma lower house in its third
reading, seeks to emulate European Union rules on the "right to
be forgotten", under which search engines must take down certain
results that appear under a search of a person's name.
Under the new Russian legislation, Internet users will have
the right to request the removal of information that is
incorrect or "no longer relevant because of subsequent events or
actions", TASS news agency reported.
The regulation, which now needs to be signed into law by
President Vladimir Putin, has been criticised by Russian web
companies who are concerned about balancing rights to personal
privacy against the freedom of information.
"We believe that control over dissemination of information
should not restrict free access to public data. It should not
upset the balance of personal and public interests," said
Russia's biggest search engine Yandex .
After discussing the draft with search engine providers, the
Duma approved some minor changes to the bill, Yandex added.
Users will now need to provide specific references to the
web pages they wanted deleting and web companies will have 10
days to comply with the request.
TASS reported that search engines would also not be required
to remove information about an applicant's criminal record.
"Yandex and other Internet companies have criticised this
legislation from the moment we heard about," Yandex said in a
statement. "Unfortunately, many important changes, from our
point of view, have not been implemented."
Google in Russia was not immediately available for comment.
