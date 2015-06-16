MOSCOW, June 16 Russian parliament gave initial
approval on Tuesday to a law that would require Internet search
sites to remove outdated or irrelevant personal information from
search results on request from users.
The bill, passed by the State Duma lower house in its first
reading, seeks to emulate European Union rules on the "right to
be forgotten", under which search engines must take down certain
results that appear under a search of a person's name.
The regulation has sparked a debate over censorship issues
because Web firms have to make judgment calls on individual
cases, balancing rights to personal privacy against the freedom
of information.
Yandex , Russia's biggest search engine,
has said it does not want to have to decide whether information
is unreliable and fears the law will be misused as users would
not have to provide a court order, evidence or justification.
"The limitations introduced by this bill reflect an
imbalance between private and public interests. This bill
impedes people's access to important and reliable information,
or makes it impossible to obtain such information," the company
said.
Unlike the EU legislation, the Russian bill would force
search engines to erase information about a person even if it is
in the public interest. Failure to comply could result in a
fine.
Google in Russia declined comment.
