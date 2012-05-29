MOSCOW May 29 Russian power firm InterRAO said on Tuesday it offered to buy preferred shares from minority shareholders in regional electric company Bashkirenergo for 26.25 roubles ($0.82) per share.

Bashkirenergo, controlled by holding company Sistema , plans to demerge its electricity grid and power generation assets and give control of the separate divisions to the two main shareholders.

The split will see InterRAO, which currently owns a 25.08 percent voting stake in Bashkirenergo, obtain control of the utility's 4.2 gigawatts of power-generating assets. ($1 = 32.1007 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Megan Davies)