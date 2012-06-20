MOSCOW, June 20 Russian power firm InterRAO said on Wednesday it offered to buy ordinary shares from minority shareholders in regional electric company Bashkirenergo for 33.57 roubles ($1.03) per share.

Earlier, InterRAO said it had offered to pay 26.25 roubles per preferred share in Bashkirenergo.

Bashkirenergo, controlled by holding company Sistema , plans to demerge its electricity grid and power generation assets and give control of the separate divisions to the two main shareholders. ($1 = 32.4363 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)