MOSCOW, June 20 Russian power firm InterRAO
said on Wednesday it offered to buy ordinary shares
from minority shareholders in regional electric company
Bashkirenergo for 33.57 roubles ($1.03) per share.
Earlier, InterRAO said it had offered to pay 26.25 roubles
per preferred share in Bashkirenergo.
Bashkirenergo, controlled by holding company Sistema
, plans to demerge its electricity grid and power
generation assets and give control of the separate divisions to
the two main shareholders.
($1 = 32.4363 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly,
Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)