MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian power holding InterRao sees its 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, earnings and amortisation (EBITDA) at around 55 billion roubles ($1.16 billion), Ilnyar Mirsiyapov, head of strategy and investment, said on Thursday.

EBITDA is projected at 48-49 billion roubles in 2014, up from 39.2 billion in 2013, the firm's finance director Dmitry Palunin said on a conference call.

Earlier the company announced net profit of 11 billion roubles ($230 million) in the first nine months of 2014. (1 US dollar = 47.5510 Russian rouble) (Reporting By Natalia Lyrchikova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)