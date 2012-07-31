MOSCOW, July 31 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will grant a 9.6 billion rouble ($298.23 million) loan to Russia's state electricity holding firm InterRAO and may later convert it into the company's shares, InterRAO said on Tuesday.

The deal comes as InterRAO, in which several state-controlled entities own nearly 60 percent, is preparing to sell a 2-3 percent of its own stock to a strategic investor ahead of a potential secondary share placement by 2013.

The EBRD may convert the loan into InterRAO shares at 5.5 kopecks per share within four and a half years starting from the date the loan is provided. InterRAO shares traded at 2.6 kopecks on Tuesday, meaning the value of the whole company stands at $8.2 billion.

Boris Kovalchuk, chief executive with InterRAO, told journalists that the EBRD may get around 1-1.8 percent stake in the company.

The EBRD, set up in 1991 to manage the transition of former communist countries to market economies, invests in a wide range of businesses. Depending on the business, the EBRD may later sell holdings at a premium. ($1 = 32.1900 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)