By Anastasia Lyrchikova

MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian state power firm InterRAO said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy assets from major utility RWE, taking advantage of the German group's chronic debt problem to make forays into mainland Europe.

RWE had long term debt of 46 billion euros ($60.40 billion)as of end September, and in August last year unveiled plans to divest parts of the business to shore up its balance sheet.

An RWE spokesman said: "We confirm that there has been a meeting with InterRAO on a working level."

The company was hit hard by Germany's decision to pull out of the nuclear industry following the Fukushima nuclear power crisis in Japan a year ago, and has pledged to cut costs and thousands of jobs.

InterRAO, which has been transformed by the Russian government into a holding company for its various power assets, said last year it was also looking at Italy as a potential acquisition market.

A deal between RWE and InterRAO would come just weeks after talks broke down between the German firm and Russian gas monopoly Gazprom over the possibility of joint power production ventures.

"We know that Gazprom terminated (talks) with RWE," InterRAO boardmember Ilnar Mirsiyapov told reporters.

"We continue our talks with this company."

Mirsiyapov said RWE's high level of debt meant it would therefore consider selling assets, either to InterRAO on its own or in conjunction with another Russian company such as Gazprom.

Such a joint acquisition would help cut expenditure and lower risk on a horizon of 5 to 15 years, Mirsiyapov said.

He also said that InterRAO is in partnership talks with other Russian companies and is interested in buying RWE assets not only in Germany but in other regions where the utility does business. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Writing by John Bowker and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Cowell)