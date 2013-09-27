* Fiscal restraint seen as a drag on growth
* Fight against "mythical inflation" criticised
* State monopolies under pressure to cut costs
MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russia is exercising fiscal
restraint, has imposed a lockdown on monopoly pricing and the
central bank is determined to bear down on inflation.
But even government leaders concede the focus on stability
risks repressing a recovery in Russia's $2 trillion economy,
which until the 2008-09 crash relied on booming commodity prices
to drive consumption-led growth.
"Everything here is very stable - it's just the sort of
stability we don't like," First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit this week.
"If you look at other markets, even states in the Group of
20, the situation is much more unstable. We have it a lot
better, but growth of 2 percent a year is just not enough for us
to modernise."
The World Bank this week cut its Russia growth forecast for
this year to 1.8 percent - in line with the government - saying
the economy was operating near full potential and a lack of
structural reforms had become a "binding" constraint on growth.
While the United States, Europe and Japan keep policy
settings ultra-loose to sustain a fragile recovery, the policy
consensus in Moscow is starting to look a lot more like it was
dreamed up by a Bundesbank chairman of yesteryear.
Business doesn't like it, especially sectors that rely on
investment by large state companies, like gas export monopoly
Gazprom or Russian Railways, who now face caps on the
prices they charge their customers.
"Why drive them into debt?" asked billionaire Andrey
Filatov, a co-owner of infrastructure group N-Trans who has
interests in rail freight, ports and construction.
"Freezing tariffs to fight a mythical inflation threat is
the wrong decision - I am categorically against it," added
Filatov, one of two dozen policymakers and entrepreneurs who
shared their views at the Summit.
NEW AUSTERITY
By keeping the public finances tight while curbing regulated
prices, the government believes it is helping keep inflation in
check and hopes in return that the new team at the central bank
will finally spur investment by cutting interest rates that have
been on hold for a year.
Yet U.S.-educated economist Ksenia Yudayeva, who has just
moved into the No.2 role at the central bank, says "one
shouldn't exaggerate" the bank's ability to revive an economy
already near capacity without losing control over inflation.
The government is ready to face down threats of large-scale
job losses by the monopolies. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
says they can easily cut their bloated investment costs by 5-10
percent without resorting to slashing staffing levels.
"If before we sought to preserve jobs and were very cautious
about layoffs, now our task is to boost labour productivity,"
Siluanov said. "We are ready as a state for job cuts, and to
help people find new work."
While Russia's economic recovery shows signs of stalling, a
demographic squeeze on young people entering the workforce means
that the unemployment rate has fallen to 5.5 percent - or almost
full employment.
Labour shortages are being filled by as many as 10 million
illegal immigrants, largely from Central Asia and the Caucasus.
Yet casual jobs on building sites undercut Russia's tax and
welfare systems, while rewarding employers who game the system.
Increasing legitimate employment could boost labour
productivity by 70 percent, the government reckons.
Russia should actually be raising infrastructure investment,
and reviving a privatisation process that has stalled since
Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin for a third presidential
term last year, industry bosses argued.
Privatisation "is a good source of fiscal revenues and to
mobilise growth", said Mikhail Shamolin, CEO of telecoms-to-oil
conglomerate Sistema, adding he would be interested in
snapping up assets should they come up for sale.
A QUESTION OF CONFIDENCE
Russian consumers used to be free spenders but, even though
household borrowing is a paltry 12 percent of gross domestic
product, their confidence has yet to recover from the crisis.
The balance of risk and reward has in the meantime tilted
against investors, said Boris Titov, a wine merchant appointed
Russia's business ombudsman last year by Putin.
"Anti-crisis management is like building a chair - you can
sit too comfortably," Titov told the Summit.
"But if you want to develop, you have to forget about
the chair. Because if you have a too comfortable chair you will
never stand up - and you have to run!"
Sovereign debts are just 11 percent of GDP - less than half
the level of 25 percent that Siluanov considers safe given
Russia's dependence on oil and gas taxes to cover half of its
revenues.
But instead of eyeing fiscal stimulus, he is already
fretting that state spending may run away before the 2018
presidential vote. Russia has painful memories of earlier crises
- it suffered hyperinflation after the Soviet Union collapsed
and was bailed out by the International Monetary Fund in 1998.
Sergei Guriev, a leading economist and former government
adviser, is confident there will be no repeat of that under the
current administration.
"Putin remains a fiscal conservative," he said.
"He always said it's a humiliation to go to external
creditors - and especially to the IMF. It's a loss of
sovereignty."
