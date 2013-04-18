April 18 Foreign investors have been fleeing
Russia-focused funds this year, putting further pressure on the
country's fragile equity markets. Here are some data about fund
flows:
- For the week ended on April 10, outflows from
Russia-dedicated funds totaled $393 million, according to data
from Boston-based fund-tracking firm EPFR Global. It marks the
eighth consecutive week of losses for Russia-dedicated funds and
the largest since September 2011.
- Cumulative net outflows from Russia-dedicated funds for
the year to April 10 were $1.2 billion, EPFR data showed.
- Outflows from Russian-dedicated funds represent 8.4
percent of total Russia-dedicated assets of $12.7 billion - the
second-biggest outflows among the BRIC group of countries after
Brazil.
- In comparison, Brazil-dedicated funds had outflows of 9.4
percent of assets under management (AUM), India had outflows of
1.3 percent of India-focused AUM and China had inflows of 1.7
percent of China-focused AUM.
- Cumulative net outflows from all equity funds invested in
Russia for the year to April 10 were $7 million, according to
EPFR, or 0.04 percent of the estimated total allocated $61
billion allocated to Russia - the weakest performance among the
BRICs. In comparison, Brazil had inflows of 0.9 percent, China
inflows of 3.5 percent and India inflows of 2.4 percent.
- According to Thomson Reuters fund research firm Lipper,
more than 400 Russia funds for which it has recent data have
shown net outflows of about $830 million in the last three
months.
- While equity flows have been negative, there have been
recent positive flows into Russia bond funds, according to EPFR.
- The Market Vectors Russia Fund, one of the largest
exchange-traded funds focused on Russian stocks, has fallen 13.8
percent so far this year while Russia's MICEX index is
down 9.6 percent.
- The nominal dollar amount of MSCI Russia constituents
traded on a daily basis in the year to date is down 40 percent
compared with full-year 2012, according to one Moscow-based
bank, which compares with the MSCI China up 6 percent, MSCI
India down 19 percent and MSCI Brazil down 4 percent.
- Average returns for the 400 Russia funds for which Lipper
has recent data over the last three months are at a negative 4
percent, while 12-month and three-year losses are 12 percent and
13.5 percent respectively.
(Reporting By Megan Davies and Joel Dimmock; Editing by Tom
Pfeiffer)