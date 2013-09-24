* Gazprom expects Sakhalin-1 to liquefy own gas

* Russia opening up LNG exports to Gazprom's rivals

* Gazprom may link China gas deal to Asian products basket

* Says no pressure on China deal from Turkmenistan gas (For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here)

By Denis Pinchuk

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 24 Gazprom has halted talks on buying gas from the Exxon Mobil-led Sakhalin-1 project after years of fruitless attempts to secure a deal, Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev told Reuters.

Slim hopes for an agreement have been dashed by the prospect that Gazprom, having failed to finalise a gas export deal with China, might lose its monopoly on liquefied natural gas exports.

The state-controlled gas giant had wanted to buy up production from Sakhalin-1 to supply Russia's Far East. But Exxon, with its partner Rosneft, now plans a $15 billion LNG project to supply the Asia-Pacific.

"We are not in discussions; they will liquefy gas by themselves," Medvedev told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Tuesday. He did not elaborate on the reason behind the decision.

Gazprom exports LNG from its own Sakhalin-2 project, which is already up and running and has annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.

But even as Gazprom seeks to pivot away from a weak European export market, the company has opened a door to rivals by failing to clinch a long-awaited deal to supply gas by pipeline to China.

Rosneft, along with independent gas firm Novatek, has lobbied to end Gazprom's monopoly on gas exports, with an enabling proposal now before the government.

Gazprom also plans to expand existing Sakhalin-2 capacity and build up a new LNG plant in the Russian Pacific coast near Vladivostok.

CHINA DEAL

Gazprom this month signed a heads of agreement with China aiming to reaching a final supply deal by the end of this year, and Medvedev signalled greater flexibility on the pricing basis for future supplies.

He said that Gazprom might use an Asian oil products basket as a benchmark for pricing gas that it plans to supply to China.

Gazprom has for decades pegged its long-term supply deals with European customers to oil products prices, although buyers have pushed for - and won - greater linkage to the 'spot' market price for gas on exchanges.

Sticking to the oil-price link in China sales would defend Gazprom's export pricing model from pressures arising from the relative abundance of natural gas in relation to oil.

"A given formula can lead to completely divergent results," Medvedev said. "Therefore we will find an indexation method and, most importantly, a base price. The talks are going normally."

He told reporters earlier on Tuesday that Gazprom did not expect to use the "Japanese Crude Cocktail", which is seen as an expensive mix, as the benchmark for China.

Chinese state energy firm CNPC has, meanwhile, secured another 25 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year from Turkmenistan in addition to the 20 bcm shipped in 2012.

In the medium term, China may buy as much as 65 bcm a year from Turkmenistan, once a major supplier for Gazprom which has become a competitor after the opening of an eastern export route.

Medvedev, speaking to Reuters, dismissed suggestions that Gazprom has come under pressure as a result of the new Turkmen deal, saying its own negotiations are not linked to Ashgabat's price formula with Beijing.

"They (Turkmens) are not pressing us, they have their own life and we have our own."

Gazprom had initially planned to ship up to 68 billion cubic metres of gas per year via two routes to China. It later prioritised the more eastern route that would supply 38 bcm per year with a plan to start in 2018. (Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in London; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; editing by Jane Baird and Jane Merriman)