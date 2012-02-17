* 15.6 pct growth in fixed investment in Jan beats forecast
* Real wages grow 9 pct as inflation hits record low
* Retail sales growth of 6.8 pct below forecast
(Adds context and analyst comments)
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Feb 17 Data released by Russia's
Federal Statistics Service on Friday painted a mixed picture of
the country's economic health, but broadly confirmed recent
indicators suggesting Russia's economy is so far insulated from
international financial strains.
Fixed capital investment rose by 15.6 percent in January
compared with a year earlier, more than double the average
forecast of economists polled by Reuters last month.
January also saw real wages increase by 9.0 percent
year-on-year, higher than forecast, with nominal wages up by
13.5 percent.
Rapid growth in real wages has been supported by falling
inflation, which slowed to a record low of 4.2 percent in
January, after the government postponed planned increases in
utility tariffs until July.
The move is one of several steps that has been taken by the
government of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to support living
standards in advance of a presidential election on March 4.
"The main positive surprise is the very good rate of
investment growth. I'm also pleased by the rise of real wages,"
said Julia Tseplyaeva, economist at BNP Paribas in Moscow.
"It's hard to judge from just one month, but if we continue
in the same vein, then the number of optimists will grow and
forecasts will begin to be revised upwards."
On the negative side, retail sales growth of 6.8 percent in
January fell below economists' average forecast of 7.6 percent.
Unemployment rose from 6.1 percent in December to 6.6
percent in January, slightly higher than consensus forecasts.
Economists cautioned that the strong growth of investment
may have been distorted by statistical factors.
"I think growth in investment will be quite high in the
first quarter just because of the low base effect," said
Alexandra Evtifyeva, economist at Russian investment bank VTB
Capital, referring to the fact that fixed investment was
unusually low in the first quarter of 2011.
"January is always a weak month for the volume of
investment, so any big investment made in January can greatly
distort the data," said Maxim Oreshkin, economist at Credit
Agricole in Moscow.
Analysts saw more solid grounds for optimism in the rapid
growth in real wages, which they said would maintain buoyant
consumer spending in the months ahead, supporting economic
growth.
"The slight decrease in retail trade (growth) is nothing to
worry about, as with such rapid wage growth we'll catch up in
February," said Tseplyaeva.
Low inflation and strong consumption have also helped to
support industrial output, with data released earlier this week
showing above-forecast growth in industrial production of 3.8
percent in January.
Despite January's relatively encouraging data, economists
warn that Russia's economy is likely to see weaker performance
in the second half of 2012, when higher inflation could hurt
real wages and consumption, while an anticipated global slowdown
is expected to weaken Russian exports.
"For the next few months, positive Russian macroeconomic
news will predominate," said Vladimir Osakovskiy, chief
economist at Bank of America Merill Lynch in Moscow. "There will
be some sort of corrections at the end of the year."
(Writing by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Maya Dyakina
and Andrey Ostroukh)