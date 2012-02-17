* 15.6 pct growth in fixed investment in Jan beats forecast

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Feb 17 Data released by Russia's Federal Statistics Service on Friday painted a mixed picture of the country's economic health, but broadly confirmed recent indicators suggesting Russia's economy is so far insulated from international financial strains.

Fixed capital investment rose by 15.6 percent in January compared with a year earlier, more than double the average forecast of economists polled by Reuters last month.

January also saw real wages increase by 9.0 percent year-on-year, higher than forecast, with nominal wages up by 13.5 percent.

Rapid growth in real wages has been supported by falling inflation, which slowed to a record low of 4.2 percent in January, after the government postponed planned increases in utility tariffs until July.

The move is one of several steps that has been taken by the government of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to support living standards in advance of a presidential election on March 4.

"The main positive surprise is the very good rate of investment growth. I'm also pleased by the rise of real wages," said Julia Tseplyaeva, economist at BNP Paribas in Moscow.

"It's hard to judge from just one month, but if we continue in the same vein, then the number of optimists will grow and forecasts will begin to be revised upwards."

On the negative side, retail sales growth of 6.8 percent in January fell below economists' average forecast of 7.6 percent.

Unemployment rose from 6.1 percent in December to 6.6 percent in January, slightly higher than consensus forecasts.

Economists cautioned that the strong growth of investment may have been distorted by statistical factors.

"I think growth in investment will be quite high in the first quarter just because of the low base effect," said Alexandra Evtifyeva, economist at Russian investment bank VTB Capital, referring to the fact that fixed investment was unusually low in the first quarter of 2011.

"January is always a weak month for the volume of investment, so any big investment made in January can greatly distort the data," said Maxim Oreshkin, economist at Credit Agricole in Moscow.

Analysts saw more solid grounds for optimism in the rapid growth in real wages, which they said would maintain buoyant consumer spending in the months ahead, supporting economic growth.

"The slight decrease in retail trade (growth) is nothing to worry about, as with such rapid wage growth we'll catch up in February," said Tseplyaeva.

Low inflation and strong consumption have also helped to support industrial output, with data released earlier this week showing above-forecast growth in industrial production of 3.8 percent in January.

Despite January's relatively encouraging data, economists warn that Russia's economy is likely to see weaker performance in the second half of 2012, when higher inflation could hurt real wages and consumption, while an anticipated global slowdown is expected to weaken Russian exports.

"For the next few months, positive Russian macroeconomic news will predominate," said Vladimir Osakovskiy, chief economist at Bank of America Merill Lynch in Moscow. "There will be some sort of corrections at the end of the year." (Writing by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Maya Dyakina and Andrey Ostroukh)