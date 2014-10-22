* Central banker says need to think seriously about rate hikes

* Ex-finance minister Kudrin warns of big drop in foreign investment

* Central banker says thinking about 1-3 year repos (Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Oct 22 Russia's central bank may have to seriously consider raising interest rates if the slide in the rouble and jump in inflation continue, one of its top policymakers and a former finance minister both said on Wednesday.

Russia has come under intense market pressure this year as Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine and now falling oil prices put the brakes on an already struggling economy.

The central bank has spent more than $50 billion this year defending the rouble and may now have to once more raise interest rates to halt the currency slide and bring inflation under control.

"If the situation continues developing in the current direction, the Bank of Russia will have to look seriously at an increase of the interest rates," Sergei Shvetsov, the bank's first deputy chairman, said at a Moscow Exchange event in London.

Russia's benchmark interest rate currently stands at 8 percent, the highest since 2009, after three increases so far this year.

Shvetsov's view was echoed by influential former finance minister and outspoken policy critic Alexei Kudrin, who told journalists another rate hike was inevitable.

Kudrin served as finance minister for 11 years before being ousted three years ago in a bitter and public conflict with then-president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the prime minister.

While he said he did not expect further Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine, those already in force are likely to cut Russian economic growth by 1-1.5 percent both this year and next.

Kudrin also warned that foreign investment in Russia could fall by at least a fifth over the coming years and the energy exporter might need to get used to oil prices of $80-85 in the next five years.

"Next year we should definitely expect less foreign investment. It could decrease by 20 percent, or more than 20 percent."

DOLLAR SQUEEZE

One major concern in financial markets about the sanctions on Russia is that its banking system is being starved of the dollar funding that many banks and firms need to fund themselves.

The central bank's Shvetsov said it had been asked for alternative ways to get dollar funding and "a solution" would be found.

"Some banks are asking for one-year (dollar liquidity operations) and some are asking for three-years. There is not a decision yet, but it will be a repo rather than a swap," he said.

Russia has already taken some steps to address the situation, announcing last week that it would hold foreign exchange deposit auctions of one month or more.

Russian stocks fell again on Wednesday and the rouble resumed its decline, with investors disappointed with Moscow and Kiev's failure to finalise a gas deal.

Kudrin said he expected an eventual deal between the two, warning that with winter approaching the consequences of not reaching a deal would be more costly all round than the potential compromises that may be required. (Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)