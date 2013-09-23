(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian and foreign investors
could buy a stake in potash producer Uralkali, while
there is no sense for the government to take on risks of
ownership on itself, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
told Reuters on Monday.
Speculation that tycoon Suleiman Kerimov may sell his
Uralkali stake has mounted since the Russian firm triggered a
row with Belarus by pulling out of a sales cartel with
state-owned Belaruskali in July.
"It is a company that could be bought by a huge number of
Russian and foreign investors," Shuvalov told the Reuters Russia
Investment Summit. "Nobody has considered a consolidation of the
asset under a state banner at all."
