MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian children's goods retailer
Detsky Mir, owned by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, is aiming to launch its planned London initial public
offering in mid-March, two banking sources said on Tuesday.
Detsky Mir is among a number of retail companies hoping to
tap into demand from foreign investors for stakes in
consumer-oriented businesses in Russia and follows the flotation
of telecoms firm Megafon in 2012 and Russian
consumer credit firm TCS last year.
Other consumer-focused IPOs are expected this year such as
hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm
TPG, corporate and individual loans bank Credit Bank of Moscow
and German retailer Metro AG's Russian cash-and-carry
business.
Detsky Mir is aiming to raise between $300 million and $400
million, one source said. The offering will include new shares,
the source added.
JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Citi and
Renaissance Capital will be working on the offering, the sources
said.