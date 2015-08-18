DUBAI Aug 18 Iran will sign a contract with
Russia next week to buy four S-300 surface-to-air missile
systems, the Iranian defence minister said on Tuesday, bringing
Tehran closer to acquiring an advanced air defence capability.
Russian state arms producer Almaz-Antey in June said it
would supply Iran with a modernised version of the S-300, among
the world's most capable air defence systems, once a commercial
agreement was reached.
"The text of the contract is ready and our friends will go
to Russia next week to sign the contract," Defence Minister
Hossein Dehghan was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
Russia says it cancelled a contract to deliver S-300s to
Iran in 2010 under pressure from the West. But President
Vladimir Putin lifted that self-imposed ban in April following
an interim nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Tuesday's announcement came a day after Iran's Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Moscow to discuss the
civil war in Syria, in which Tehran and Moscow support President
Bashar al-Assad. Western powers and most Arab countries have
called for Assad to resign as part of a peace deal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of the most
vocal critics of last month's final nuclear deal between Iran
and world powers, has expressed Israel's "dismay" at Russia's
decision to supply the S-300s to Tehran.
Dehghan said Iran had initially planned to acquire three
"battalions" of S-300 launchers, but had since increased its
order to four.
He did not specify how many missile launchers would be in
each battalion, a standard military grouping whose size can vary
depending on nationality, equipment and role.
Pieter Wezeman, an arms expert at the Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute, said each battalion was
likely to be an independent unit comprising a radar system,
control system, and an unknown number of launchers.
"With four battalions, they should be able to deploy missile
systems in four different locations," he said.
The S-300, first deployed at the height of the Cold War in
1979, can engage multiple aircraft and ballistic missiles up to
300 km (186 miles) away.
Dehghan also said Iran was negotiating with Russia to buy
fighter jets, in a likely attempt to upgrade its ageing fleet of
mostly U.S.-made jets for which it cannot obtain spare parts or
upgrades due to long-standing hostility between the two
countries. He did not provide further details.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)