Please be advised that the Feb. 12 alert and Moscow-datelined stories which quote Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying Russian banks were involved in financing oil exports by Iran are wrong and are withdrawn.

The reporter's question to which Novak responded referred only to Iranian exports in general. It did not address oil exports by Iran, which are the target of Western sanctions.

There will be no substitute story. STORY_NUMBER: L5N0BCBWY STORY_DATE: 12/02/2013 STORY_TIME: 1543 GMT