MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia may start fish imports from Iran next week, its Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said on Friday.

Officials from the regulator will visit Iran to discuss the issue next week, VPSS spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters. Russia needs new fish suppliers after it banned most Western food imports in early August. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)