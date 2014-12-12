UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia may start fish imports from Iran next week, its Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said on Friday.
Officials from the regulator will visit Iran to discuss the issue next week, VPSS spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters. Russia needs new fish suppliers after it banned most Western food imports in early August. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources