MOSCOW Feb 12 Russia's economy minister will visit Iran in April to discuss a broad range of trade issues, he said on Wednesday, following reports from Tehran of a possible barter deal involving Iranian oil exports.

"The trip will probably happen - it won't be in March but at the end of April," the minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editig by Steve Gutterman)