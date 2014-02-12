Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW Feb 12 Russia's economy minister will visit Iran in April to discuss a broad range of trade issues, he said on Wednesday, following reports from Tehran of a possible barter deal involving Iranian oil exports.
"The trip will probably happen - it won't be in March but at the end of April," the minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editig by Steve Gutterman)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.