UPDATE 6-Oil slides, hits 3-month lows as Saudi output jumps
Forecasters see 10th weekly rise in U.S. inventories
MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia plans to start delivering grain and industrial products to Iran in return for oil and hopes that an agreement could be reached in the near future, Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Sunday, RIA news agency reported.
"This question was raised," Ulyukayev told reporters in Tehran. "It will affect not only grain, there are broad lists of goods ... We expect that (a deal) could be reached in the near future," he said.
Ulyukayev did not give a date for when the deliveries to Iran could start. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 East Libyan forces said they had regained control on Tuesday of the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction that seized them earlier this month.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding flights, canceling classes and encasing Washington's famed cherry blossoms in ice.