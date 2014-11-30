(Adds detail and context)
MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia hopes a deal to supply
grain and equipment to Iran in return for oil can be reached
soon, Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Sunday.
"It (the deal) will affect not only grain, there are broad
lists of goods ... We expect that (a deal) could be reached in
the near future," Ulyukayev told reporters in Tehran, according
to the RIA news agency.
In January, Reuters reported that Moscow and Tehran were
discussing a barter deal worth up to $20 billion that would see
Moscow buy up to 500,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil in
exchange for Russian equipment and goods.
Such an agreement would enable Iran to significantly raise
oil exports despite sanctions over its nuclear programme, and
give the slowing Russian economy a much-needed boost. But it
would also strain relations between Moscow and the West at a
time when they are already frayed over the Ukraine crisis.
The United States has warned Russia that an oil-for-goods
deal could run counter to nuclear talks between world powers and
Iran, and might fall foul of U.S. sanctions.
Russia's Economy Ministry was not available for comment on
Sunday, but in April Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Moscow
would observe U.N. sanctions rules for any deal with Iran,
rather than the tougher ones imposed unilaterally by the United
States..
Ulyukayev did not specify a date when the deliveries of
grain and equipment to Iran could start, but said discussions
were continuing.
He said Russia was discussing supplying Iran with equipment
for the oil and gas industry, agricultural machinery, cars,
planes and electric generators, among other goods.
Iran and the six powers last Monday gave themselves seven
more months to resolve a standoff on Iran's nuclear programme
that has seen crippling economic sanctions imposed on Tehran,
and extended the partial easing of those sanctions that followed
an interim agreement.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jon Boyle)