MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed in a telephone call on Monday to coordinate steps on global oil and gas markets, the Kremlin said.

The coordination also included a dialogue between Russia and OPEC member countries, the Kremlin said, adding that both men noted the importance of measures taken through OPEC to reduce output as a key factor in stabilising the world oil market. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jane Merriman)