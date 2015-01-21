(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Wednesday there had been progress in world
powers' talks with Iran on its nuclear programme and there were
grounds to believe an agreement could be reached by an end-June
deadline.
The talks last year between Iran and the six powers -
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -
were extended until the end of June after failing to produce a
breakthrough to end the long-running dispute over the programme.
A previous deadline had been set for last November to curb
Tehran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for gradually
lifting sanctions against Iran.
"There is progress. We have grounds to believe that we will
move forward within the parameters which were agreed upon in
November and assume a resolution to the Iranian nuclear problem
by the end of June 2015," Lavrov told a news conference.
Iran rejects allegations by the United States and its allies
that it is using its nuclear programme to develop the capability
to produce atomic weapons but has refused to halt uranium
enrichment.
Tehran has been hit with U.S., European Union and U.N.
Security Council sanctions as a result.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Thomas Grove and Lidia Kelly,
Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)