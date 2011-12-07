DOHA Dec 7 Banning Iranian oil sales would be a political move and Russia does not believe energy supplies should be used to exert pressure, Russia's energy minister said on Wednesday.

European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday that he thought a possible ban on Iranian oil, which has consensus among some EU states, should include both the United States and Russia.

"It is quite obvious that this decision is based on some political motivation," Sergei Shmatko told reporters on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress, adding that in such cases Russia tries to remain absolutely neutral.

(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Tom Bergin; Editing by Amran Abocar)