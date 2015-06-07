(Corrects headline and third paragraph to make clear that Fars
report cited Bloomberg)
DUBAI, June 7 Russia will begin importing
Iranian oil under a long-heralded oil-for-goods barter
arrangement in the coming week, Iran's oil minister was quoted
as saying, more than a year after negotiations began.
The Kremlin announced in April it had begun to implement the
deal, in which Iran would export up to 500,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of crude oil to Russia in exchange for goods of an
equivalent value, but traders said they saw no signs of it.
"Russia will begin oil imports from Iran this week," the
semi-official Fars news agency quoted Bijan Zanganeh as saying
on Saturday, citing a report by Bloomberg, as he returned to
Tehran from an OPEC meeting in Vienna.
"We agreed with (Russian Energy Minister) Alexander Novak in
Vienna that Russia will buy less than 500,000 bpd from Iran in
exchange for cash, and Iran will use this cash to buy Russian
goods such as steel, wheat and oil products from Russia."
Iran's oil exports have fallen by more than half to around
1.1 million bpd since 2012, when Western powers imposed
sanctions aimed at curbing the Islamic Republic's disputed
nuclear programme.
Iran and six countries, including Russia, reached an interim
agreement in early April and are working towards a final deal by
the end of this month that could see sanctions lifted.
But the two sides still disagree on several issues, and
Tehran has been working in parallel to develop what its leaders
call a 'resistance economy' that can survive under sanctions.
Sources told Reuters more than a year ago that Iran was
working on the barter deal with Russia, which they said could be
worth up to $20 billion.
Russia also lifted a self-imposed ban on selling the
advanced S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Iran shortly
after the interim nuclear agreement, a move criticised by
Western powers.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Jane Merriman and Kevin
Liffey)