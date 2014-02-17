(Removes extraneous word from headline)
MOSCOW Feb 17 Russia could build a second
reactor at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant in exchange for
Iranian oil, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow said in remarks
published on Monday.
Reuters reported last month that Iran and Russia were
negotiating to swap up to 500,000 barrels of oil per day for
goods in a deal that would undermine Western efforts to maintain
economic pressure on Tehran while global powers seek to curb its
nuclear programme.
"Iran could use some of the proceeds (to pay for) the
construction by Russian companies of a second unit at the
nuclear power plant in Bushehr," ambassador Mehdi Sanaei told
the daily Kommersant. Russia built the first reactor at Bushehr,
Iran's sole nuclear power plant.
