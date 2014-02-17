* Envoy says deal with Russia could be signed before August
* Russia could give refineries, railroad tracks, other goods
* Urges Russia to ignore West, avoid missing opportunities
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Feb 17 Russia could build a second
reactor at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant in exchange for
Iranian oil, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow said in remarks
published on Monday.
Russia could also supply Iran with trucks, railroad tracks,
mini-refineries or other goods to pay for the oil, ambassador
Mehdi Sanaei told the daily Kommersant, under a deal Reuters
revealed was being negotiated last month.
Reuters reported Iran and Russia were negotiating to swap up
to 500,000 barrels of oil per day for goods in the deal that
would undermine Western efforts to maintain economic pressure on
Tehran while global powers seek to curb its nuclear programme.
In an interview published a day before the six powers
including Russia resume talks with Tehran on a nuclear deal,
Sanaei confirmed Russia and Iran were discussing supplies of "a
few hundred thousand barrels per day".
"Iran could use some of the proceeds (to pay for) the
construction by Russia companies of a second unit at the nuclear
power plant in Bushehr," he said. Russia built the first reactor
at Bushehr, Iran's sole nuclear power plant.
Sanaei said it was possible the oil deal, and a broad
memorandum on economic cooperation, could be signed before
August. Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev is to visit
Iran in April for talks on trade.
Asked what Russia could supply in exchange for the oil,
Sanaei said the sides were discussing a number of possibilities
including the construction of small oil refineries, Russian
investment in gas fields and supplies of electricity.
TRUCKS, TRACKS, GRAIN
In addition to the possibility of Russia building a second
reactor at Bushehr, he said Tehran was interested in supplies of
heavy trucks or their assembly in Iran, and other items.
"Iran is interested in buying a huge amount of railroad
tracks from Russia, as well as Russian involvement in the
electrification of its railways. We are also interested in
Russian grain."
Western nations fear an oil-swap deal would badly hurt
efforts to forge a permanent agreement ensuring Iran's nuclear
programme could not be used to make weapons in exchange for
sanctions relief. An interim deal was reached in January.
A top U.S. official said this month she believed the
oil-for-goods swap would not go ahead in the near future after
the United States warned both sides it would make reaching a
nuclear agreement "more difficult if not impossible".
Sanaei dismissed the U.S. concerns and said Russia should do
the same, warning that European nations have sent business
delegations to Iran and that Moscow risked losing lucrative
opportunities if it failed to act fast.
"Our Russian friends, who have stood by us at difficult
moments, should have advantages on the Iranian market ... But
Russian companies must hurry to get into their niche in our
market and not hesitate out of fear of Western sanctions," he
said.
Russia approved four rounds of U.N. Security Council
sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme but has
sharply criticised additional measures imposed by the United
States and European Union, calling them counterproductive.
The United States for years urged Russia to scrap its
contract to build Bushehr, saying the project could help Tehran
develop nuclear weapons capability. However, a deal requiring
Iran to return spent fuel to Russia greatly eased those
concerns.
